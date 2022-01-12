Phase Two Of Seven Crops Project To Commence – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Rural Development and the Taiwan and Technical Mission have officially signed the agreement to commence phase two of the Enhancement of Efficiency in the Production-Distribution Supply Chain of the Fruit and Vegetable Sector Project more commonly known as the Seven Crops Project.

The Seven Crops Project since inception has seen an increase in the production of the selected seven crops, the revitalization of agriculture intelligence information systems, the establishment of stable markets for farmers, and the introduction of new technologies, all with the goal of lowering Saint Lucia’s food import bill.

Phase two of the joint initiative by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Taiwan Technical Mission will see an expansion to include crops other than the initial seven crops chosen.

Ambassador of the Republic of China Taiwan to Saint Lucia, H.E. Peter Chia-yen Chen pledged Taiwan’s support to continue to work with the people of Saint Lucia to support the growth and development of the agriculture sector of Saint Lucia.

– Advertisement –

Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Rural Development, Hon. Alfred Prospere, expressed gratitude to the Government and people of Taiwan for their ongoing support in developing Saint Lucia’s agriculture sector.

Minister Prospere also explained that while phase two of the project will allow for continued production assistance to stakeholders and farmers, the project’s primary focus will be on market access and marketing.

The second phase of the Enhancement of Efficiency of the Production-Distribution Supply Chain in the Fruits and Vegetable Sector project will run for a period of five years, culminating in 2022.

– Advertisement –