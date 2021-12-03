Pfizer Boss: Annual COVID Jabs Likely

There had been a global race to protect people protected, Dr Bourla said, but in 2022, countries would have “as many doses as they need”. Several global health charities see the money Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna are making out of the pandemic as immoral. Pfizer will generate at least $35bn of Covid vaccine sales this year and has seen its share price soar.

But while most people in the world have now had at least one Covid jab, in parts of Africa it is less than one person in 20. Dr Bourla was unapologetic about making a profit, saying “the bottom line is millions of lives were saved.”

He continued; “We have saved the global economy trillions of dollars.

“It is a strong incentive for innovation for the next pandemic. “But people will see that if they step up to the game, to bring something that saves lives and saves money, there is also a financial reward.”

He denied profiteering – saying the jab was the “cost of a takeaway meal” for richer countries but sold at no profit to low-income ones – but accepted rich countries such as the UK had placed orders early and availability had initially been limited.