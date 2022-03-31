Petition Launched To Ban Hunting, Killing Of Sea Turtles In Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Declaring that the Saint Lucia government needs to understand that sea turtles are worth more to the Island alive than dead, an online petition launched on Wednesday is calling for a ban on hunting and killing the creatures.

Four hundred people had already signed within less than 24 hours of the launch.

According to the petition, research has shown that sea turtle ecotourism can generate three times more income than selling sea turtle parts, including eggs, meat, and shells, making the animals worth far more alive.

It noted that of the 195 countries worldwide, Saint Lucia is one of only 42 that still allow turtle hunting.

In addition, the online measure observed that this country’s beaches are nesting grounds for four species of sea turtles listed as endangered and critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature ( IUCN) Red List and predicted to go extinct within the next 20 years.

“What makes their struggle to survive even harder is that as few as one in 1,000 sea turtle hatchlings reach adulthood. And for the few that do survive they have to wait 25 to 40 years until they reach maturity and are able to reproduce,” it stated.

Current local regulations allow an open season from October 1 to December 31 and a closed season from January 1 to September 30.

There are also provisions for weight limits, gear restrictions, and protection of eggs and nesting turtles.

But despite the provisions, a Sea Turtle Fishery Survey launched two weeks ago by the Fisheries Department has observed that poachers and fishers continue to harvest sea turtles illegally.

The survey, which aims to engage stakeholders ‘to better manage and protect marine resources’, said there’s a need to review the Sea Turtle Fishery regulations and conditions as part of the process.

It highlighted concerns including the capture of nesting turtles, the use and sale of turtle eggs, and the slaughter of turtles in open public areas.

At the same time, the survey expressed that the demand for turtle meat encourages widespread sale and consumption at ‘popular locations’ locally.

Aside from concerns over hunting and slaughtering sea turtles, two fishers from Vieux Fort ignited a social media firestorm after they captured and killed a ‘juvenile’ Orca or killer whale earlier this month.

According to Section 38 of the Saint Lucia Fisheries Regulations: “A person shall not take, kill, damage or fish for any marine mammal or any species of marine mammals in any bay or harbour of Saint Lucia.”

Amid the debate ignited by the Orca incident, the Fisheries Department said that the animal was not captured in a bay or harbour and confirmed that the fishing vessel was licensed to fish.

As a result, the Department said the fishers complied with the Fisheries Act.

Headline photo: Internet stock image

