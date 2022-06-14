‘Peter Pan’ Shot Dead In La Clery – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The gun violence plaguing Saint Lucia continued Tuesday when a man identified as ‘Peter Pan’ was shot dead in La Clery, Castries around 8:00 am.

Details surrounding the shooting, currently under investigation by the police, are sketchy.

Police on the scene

But individuals on the scene said the deceased sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died in the river area behind the Vide Bouteille Primary School.

According to the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF), the Island has recorded 29 homicides for the year.

There are no further details at this time.

