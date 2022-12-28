Peruvians Settle Disputes In Annual Fist Fight Festival – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Peruvians in the Southern region of Chumbivilcas gather every year at Christmas for the Takanakuy festival, where they settle scores by fighting.

Locals congregate in the Andes Mountains for a day of fistfights, drinking, dancing, and music.

The activity aims to build community ties and settle disputes before the new year arrives.

Locals announce who they want to fight, and Judges declare the winner after the contest.

The fights are open to people of any age and gender and pertain to disputes ranging from romance issues to land squabbles.

According to media reports, the fights begin and end with a hug.

