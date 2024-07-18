‘Person Of Interest’ Assisting In Kerdel Amedee Homicide Probe

Police have disclosed that a person of interest is in custody assisting them in their investigation into the fatal shooting of Kerdel Amedee at Barre Denis.

Deputy Police Commissioner Ronald Phillip made the disclosure on Wednesday.

On Sunday, July 14, 2024, at about 9:30 pm, the Criminal Investigations Department in Castries received a report of the shooting in Barre Denis, Castries.

A doctor at the OKEU Hospital later pronounced Amedee dead.

“I can’t say it has anything to do with Carnival,” Phillip told reporters.

Relatives said thirty-one-year-old Kerdel Amedee was a quiet individual who was not a troublemaker.

As a result, the family members were at a loss to determine why anyone would have shot him multiple times.

Amedee became Saint Lucia’s latest homicide victim, pushing the toll so far in 2024 to 43.