Perry Baptiste Explains ‘Heat’ Theme For ‘BumBum Wall’

By Keira St. Rose

Artist Perry Baptiste has revealed his inspiration behind the “BumBum Wall” art for Saint Lucia Carnival 2024.

Baptiste, known for infusing his creations with thematic depth, explained that the 2024 edition’s theme, “Heat,” captured the essence of what revelers could have anticipated at this year’s festivities.

Baptiste explained that his theme symbolizes the vibrant energy and passion synonymous with the Saint Lucia Carnival.

The artist explained that he used many bright colors like orange, red, and yellow to bring out what he calls “that vibrant Lucian fire”.

His artwork on the wall opposite the the Castries Comprehensive Secondary School (CCSS) features intricate depictions of iconic landmarks like the Pitons, the exuberant carnival costumes, crowds, and artistes.

According to Baptiste, the “BumBum Wall” is central to carnival culture, where all the fun and heart of the event come together.

This year marks Baptiste’s second consecutive collaboration on the wall, following its inception as a canvas for artistic expression during Carnival 2023.

Revelers were invited to take a photo on the ‘BumBum’ Wall using the hashtag #bumbumwall758 and tagging @ carnivalsaintlucia.