‘Perfect storm’ of disease ahead with vaccines delayed and measles cases up, WHO and UNICEF say

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)The World Health Organization and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund warned of an increased risk of measles spread, with worldwide cases up nearly 80% so far in 2022 compared with 2021.

“Almost 17,338 measles cases were reported worldwide in January and February 2022, compared to 9,665 during the first two months of 2021,” the organizations said in a news release on Wednesday, noting there were 21 “large and disruptive” outbreaks, many in Africa and the East Mediterranean region.

“Pandemic-related disruptions, increasing inequalities in access to vaccines, and the diversion of resources from routine immunization are leaving too many children without protection against measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases,” the organizations said, adding that as cities and countries relax Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, measles outbreaks become more likely.

“It is encouraging that people in many communities are beginning to feel protected enough from COVID-19 to return to more social activities. But doing so in places where children are not receiving routine vaccination creates the perfect storm for the spread of a disease like measles,” Catherine Russell, UNICEF executive director, said in the release.

Twenty-three million children missed out on childhood vaccinations in 2020, the organizations said. Childhood vaccination campaigns have been hindered recently by the Covid-19 pandemic and conflicts in Ukraine, Ethiopia, Somalia, and Afghanistan.

