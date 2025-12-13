Local News
‘People first’: Pierre announces new Cabinet, sets uncompromising tone for second term
13 December 2025
This content originally appeared on St. Lucia Times.
prime minister philip j. pierre unveiled a refreshed and performance-driven cabinet on december 12, 2025, following the slp's landslide election victory. the new administration features significant portfolio shifts, the introduction of a climate change ministry under lisa jawahir, and a new conflict resolution remit for jeremiah norbert, signaling a focus on discipline and people-centered leadership.
Related News
08 December 2025
Pierre thanks Saints Lucians for renewed trust at SLP Rally
01 December 2025
Guy Joseph confirms police seizure of cash amid vote-buying allegations
09 December 2025
Saint Lucia, Indonesia agree to boost coconut, fruit processing
06 December 2025