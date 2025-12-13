Final count confirms Prospere as Dennery South MP GMC, Monchy claim Showcase football titles Historian warns against political reliance for Dennery segment’s future Surf’s up for Team Saint Lucia ahead of Junior Worlds COP30's Melissa Moment: Why Jamaica's US$6.5 billion funding gap should terrify every Caribbean nation Elibox stars with ball as Saint Lucia win U23 cricket series
Local News

‘People first’: Pierre announces new Cabinet, sets uncompromising tone for second term

13 December 2025
prime minister philip j. pierre unveiled a refreshed and performance-driven cabinet on december 12, 2025, following the slp's landslide election victory. the new administration features significant portfolio shifts, the introduction of a climate change ministry under lisa jawahir, and a new conflict resolution remit for jeremiah norbert, signaling a focus on discipline and people-centered leadership.

