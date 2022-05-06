Pedestrian Succumbs, Driver Hospitalised After Ravine Poisson Road Accident – St. Lucia Times News

A sixty-three-year-old man succumbed in the early hours of Friday morning at the OKEU Hospital after a vehicle hit him the previous day about 11:00 pm along the Ravine Poisson road, Bexon.

Police identified the deceased, transported to the hospital in critical condition after the accident, as Simon Wilkinson of Ravine Poisson.

According to reports, an ambulance transported the vehicle driver to the OKEU Hospital in stable condition.

Eyewitnesses said the vehicle sustained considerable damage, and the airbags were deployed.

There are no further details at this time.

