Pedestrian Injured After Vehicle Veers Off The Road In Soufriere – St. Lucia Times News

A male pedestrian sustained injuries on Sunday after a vehicle veered off the road in Soufriere and struck him.

Emergency personnel from the Soufriere fire station said they received a call for help around 2:15 pm, and on responding, the vehicle’s impact appeared to have broken the man’s leg.

The emergency crew transported the patient to St Jude Hospital.

One Soufriere resident told St Lucia Times it appeared that the driver never completed the right turn from Sir Arthur Lewis Street onto Bridge Street.

There are no further details at this time.

Headline photo: Screen grab from social media

