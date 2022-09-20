Pedestrian Hospitalised After Vehicle Hits Him At Rodney Bay – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Emergency personnel from the Gros Islet fire station rushed a male pedestrian to the hospital after a vehicle struck him on Monday at Rodney Bay.

The incident occurred near Baywalk Mall.

The emergency crew received a distress call at 7:05 pm and on arrival, found a man who appeared to be in his twenties on the ground in front of a vehicle.

The vehicle had frontal damage.

– Advertisement –

The emergency responders immobilised the patient, who was alert and conscious at the time, and transported him to the hospital for further treatment.

Police are investigating the incident.

Headline photo: Screen grab from social media video.

– Advertisement –