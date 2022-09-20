Pedestrian Hospitalised After Vehicle Hits Him At Rodney Bay – St. Lucia Times News

Emergency personnel from the Gros Islet fire station rushed a male pedestrian to the hospital after a vehicle struck him on Monday at Rodney Bay.

The incident occurred near Baywalk Mall.

The emergency crew received a distress call at 7:05 pm and on arrival, found a man who appeared to be in his twenties on the ground in front of a vehicle.

The vehicle had frontal damage.

The emergency responders immobilised the patient, who was alert and conscious at the time, and transported him to the hospital for further treatment.

Police are investigating the incident.

Headline photo: Screen grab from social media video.

