Pedestrian Dies After Suspected Hit-And-Run In Castries – St. Lucia Times

A sixty-one-year-old pedestrian has died after a vehicle struck him in Castries on Sunday at about 9:15 pm.

Police have identified the deceased as Carol Alphonse.

The accident had originally been reported as a suspected hit-and-run.

Emergency personnel conveyed the victim to the OKEU Hospital for medical attention.

However, Alphonse succumbed to his injuries, including fractures and body and head trauma.

A police release said the fatal incident occurred near the intersection of the Vide Bouteille Highway and the Bisee junction.

Four people have so far died as a result of road accidents in 2024.