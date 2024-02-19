Pedestrian Dies After Suspected Hit-And-Run In Castries – St. Lucia Times

A sixty-one-year-old pedestrian has died after a vehicle struck him in Castries on Sunday at about 9:15 pm.
Police have identified the deceased as Carol Alphonse.
The accident had originally been reported as a suspected hit-and-run.
Emergency personnel conveyed the victim to the OKEU Hospital for medical attention.
However, Alphonse succumbed to his injuries, including fractures and body and head trauma.
A police release said the fatal incident occurred near the intersection of the Vide Bouteille Highway and the Bisee junction.
Four people have so far died as a result of road accidents in 2024.
