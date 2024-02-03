Pay Increase For Voice Employees – St. Lucia Times

Clerical, technical and print workers employed with the Voice Publishing Company will benefit from a new industrial deal, agreed upon between the National Workers Union (NWU) and the media house.

Workers will receive a ten percent (10%) increase spread over a three (3) year period to be distributed as follows: 5%, 3% and 2% respectively each year.

Among other provisions there is an increase in Meal Allowance to $27.00, Call Out Allowance of $50.00, Optical Checks of $300.00.

The Leadership of the NWU, Company officials and the Department of Labour officers will meet shortly to affix signatures to the Collective Agreement.

SOURCE: National Workers Union