Paving Works For Union Roundabout – St. Lucia Times News

Press Release:– The Department of Infrastructure, Ports, and Transport wishes to inform

the General Public that paving works on the Union Roundabout are scheduled to commence on Friday 21, January 2022.

We are therefore advising motorists, to utilise alternative routes where possible. These works are expected to be completed within 2 days. Please be guided that delays should be expected whilst paving works are ongoing.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport requests your continued cooperation and patience during the road works and apologies for any inconvenience caused.

Headline photo: Internet stock image

