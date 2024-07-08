Pavee Resident Still Going Strong At 100

The adage is that hard work never kills anybody, and although some people are loath to take chances, Angela Brown is not one of them.

The Pavee, Castries resident, who became a centenarian on Monday and is still going strong, has been a hard worker and remains active.

In addition to hard work, Brown’s family members explained that her diet— including cow heel soup and cow’s milk—contributed to her longevity.

Originally from Industry, Choiseul, Brown moved residence at the age of four, settling at Grass Street, Castries.

She did cleaning for a living, then made and sold fudges, cakes and other sweets.

Eventually, Brown moved to Pavee where her daughter, Mary Francis, also known as Paula, lives.

The mother of two children, one of whom is deceased, was the guest of honour at a small family celebration where one of her five great-grandchildren treated her to a happy birthday serenade.

“I feel good,” Brown declared as she thanked God for her life.

She explained that despite the usual aches associated with advancing age, she is still strong, so much so that her doctor wanted to know the secret.

Brown asserted that it’s simple – eat good food and remain active.

To this day, she still goes for walks.