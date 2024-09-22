Patrish Lionel: Community Advocate to Chevening Scholar

By Nelcia Charlemagne

2024 is shaping up to be a fantastic year for Patrish Lionel, a young Saint Lucian professional with roots in Jacmel and Vanard, Anse La Raye.

Recently, she has been announced as one of Saint Lucia’s 2024 Chevening Scholars, and as a major contributor to “Stories of Roseau Valley”, a local publication that illuminates the community once the heartbeat of banana production.

Her latest accomplishments are true to several of her passions: nature, the environment, culture and heritage preservation.

At 23, she became the youngest serving President of the Morne Ciseaux, Bois d’Inde, Morne d’Or, Jacmel (MBMJ) Development Committee. There, she spearheaded and assisted in several impactful community initiatives.

Eleven years later, Patrish is continuing to make an impact. “This publication marked a significant milestone in my life. Apart from being chosen for Chevening, authoring ‘Stories of Roseau Valley’ is one of my greatest accomplishments,” she said. Though not her first published work, putting “Stories of Roseau Valley” into the world has been “deeply fulfilling” for Patrish.

“I saw the necessity and did not hesitate to be part of making this vision for the community a reality. It is an honour to contribute to this amazing initiative which will cement itself in the community’s history for generations to come,” she told St. Lucia Times.

Patrish described the experience as “deeply rewarding.” Documenting Saint Lucia’s history has become more important for several interest groups who want to ensure traditions live on. “I learnt invaluable lessons from community members and am still learning as stories are still yet to be told.”

Now only weeks after the publication was formally unveiled, Patrish is on her way to earning a master’s degree as a 2024 Chevening Scholar. She affirms that the lessons learnt while conducting research for “Stories of Roseau Valley” have “prepared me well for my upcoming studies and professional development.”

Patrish will study Strategic People Management and Practice at Liverpool John Moores University to supplement her undergraduate degree in Human Resource Management. “I aim to become a transformational leader who helps individuals reach their full potential. Observing inefficiencies in the public sector has driven my desire to address these issues through advanced knowledge and strategic expertise in HR,” she explained.

The young woman from one of Saint Lucia’s agricultural strongholds is looking forward to contributing to the “modernisation of Saint Lucia’s public sector.” For Patrish, this work will be “crucial for enhancing service delivery and creating a high-performing workforce.”