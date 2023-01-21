Passenger has medical emergency aboard Cayman Airways flight Loop Cayman Islands

Passenger has medical emergency aboard Cayman Airways flight Loop Cayman Islands
Saturday Jan 21

January 20, 2023 12:33 PM ET

Cayman Airways issued an advisory today (January 20, 2023) that Cayman Airways flight KX102 to Miami had to return to Grand Cayman this morning after a passenger on board experienced a medical emergency approximately 25 minutes into the flight.

Cayman Airways said that upon landing in Grand Cayman at 8:15 am, an ambulance met the flight to assist the passenger.

All other passengers remained on board, and the flight departed again for Miami at 9:13 am.

As a result of this situation, some flight delays can be expected throughout the day.

All affected passengers will be advised directly via the contact details provided at the time of booking.

