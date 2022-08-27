Partially Decomposed Body Identified As Missing Sasha Polius – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has identified a partially decomposed body found on July 23 at Lower Morne Road, Castries, as that of Sasha Polius.

Relatives reported that they last saw the 23-year-old on July 17 when she left to attend a barbecue.

They filed a missing person’s report with the police after she failed to return home and efforts to contact her were unsuccessful.

The Officer in Charge of the Major Crime Unit, Superintendent Luke De Freitas, told St Lucia Times that confirmation of the identity of the partially decomposed body came from the forensic laboratory here on Friday.

De Freitas said a postmortem examination was conducted and a homicide investigation started while the police awaited identification of the body.

“We are very advanced in this investigation,” the senior police officer disclosed.

Sasha Polius’ family has had their worst fears materialise, although they had indicated that they were losing hope while awaiting an identity confirmation.

Superintendent De Freitas said he sympathised with the grieving relatives.

But at the same time he explained that not everything that has to be confirmed could be done locally or immediately.

“Even if it is locally it’s not an immediate result,” he observed.

“We have to await due process and while we understand and sympathise with people in a similar situation, they need to understand as well that we need to give affirmative information – information that has been confirmed. We do not want to make errors. We do not want to say ‘yes’ at some point and we have to retract later,” De Freitas told St Lucia Times.

“So we are really asking people to understand that there is a process,” he stated.

And the Head of the Major Crime Unit asserted that the police have no control over that process.

“It is the forensic lab and even they cannot give us any timeline within which we can get any confirmation of results. So we want persons to bear with us and understand that we are acting in their best interest and not deliberately delaying any process,” De Freitas told St Lucia Times.

