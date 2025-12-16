Local News
Parliament opens new session with swearing‑in of senators
16 December 2025
Newly appointed senators will take their Oath of Allegiance as the Parliament of Saint Lucia convenes for the first time since the December 1, 2025, General Elections. The first sitting, scheduled for today, Tuesday, December 16, will also feature announcements by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, ministerial statements, and a motion from Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre.