Barbadian PM Mia Mottley named in Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women Valley boys win Under-10 crown to complete double SLP reelected, breaks two-decade one-term cycle Saint Lucia blank Dominica in U23 cricket Saint Lucia, Indonesia agree to boost coconut, fruit processing SPFL semis set for Soufrière
Local News

Parliament opens new session with swearing‑in of senators

16 December 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on St. Lucia Times.
Promote your business with NAN

Newly appointed senators will take their Oath of Allegiance as the Parliament of Saint Lucia convenes for the first time since the December 1, 2025, General Elections. The first sitting, scheduled for today, Tuesday, December 16, will also feature announcements by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, ministerial statements, and a motion from Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre.

Support us

Related News

14 December 2025

The athlete who made Saint Lucia believe

01 December 2025

Felix, Charles confident ahead of vote count in Choiseul/Saltibus

05 December 2025

Prime Minister Pierre to honour promise of VAT-free day

02 December 2025

SLP reelected, breaks two-decade one-term cycle