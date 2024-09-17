Parliament Approves Julien Alfred Day Bill

On September 16, 2024, Parliament approved the Julien Alfred Day Bill, establishing September 27, 2024, as a public holiday to honour Julien Alfred’s historic achievements at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
Her gold and silver medals in the women’s 100-metre and 200-metre finals have secured her place in Olympic history.
Julien Alfred Day will be observed by banks and public offices across Saint Lucia, recognizing her exceptional contributions and inspiring success. This public holiday serves as a tribute to her excellence at the Paris Olympics and the World Indoor Athletics Championships.
The Government of Saint Lucia has planned a series of events to celebrate Julien’s homecoming.
On September 24, 2024, she will arrive at Hewanorra International Airport, where a motorcade will take her from Vieux-Fort to Gros-Islet.
On September 25, 2024, rallies will be held for students at the Soufriere Mini Stadium in the morning and the La Resource Playing Field in the afternoon.
Julien will visit her alma mater, Ciceron Primary School, on September 26, 2024, for the unveiling of an iconic mural.
The national celebration will culminate on September 27, 2024, with a celebratory concert at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, where Julien’s accomplishments will be formally honoured.
Julien Alfred has etched her name in history as a trailblazer for Saint Lucia and CARICOM. Her success at the Paris Olympics stands as a powerful reminder that athletes from small island nations can make a significant global impact.
The Government of Saint Lucia encourages all Saint Lucians to participate in the official homecoming celebrations honouring Julien’s extraordinary achievements.
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.