Parliament Approves Julien Alfred Day Bill

On September 16, 2024, Parliament approved the Julien Alfred Day Bill, establishing September 27, 2024, as a public holiday to honour Julien Alfred’s historic achievements at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Her gold and silver medals in the women’s 100-metre and 200-metre finals have secured her place in Olympic history.

Julien Alfred Day will be observed by banks and public offices across Saint Lucia, recognizing her exceptional contributions and inspiring success. This public holiday serves as a tribute to her excellence at the Paris Olympics and the World Indoor Athletics Championships.

The Government of Saint Lucia has planned a series of events to celebrate Julien’s homecoming.

On September 24, 2024, she will arrive at Hewanorra International Airport, where a motorcade will take her from Vieux-Fort to Gros-Islet.

On September 25, 2024, rallies will be held for students at the Soufriere Mini Stadium in the morning and the La Resource Playing Field in the afternoon.

Julien will visit her alma mater, Ciceron Primary School, on September 26, 2024, for the unveiling of an iconic mural.

The national celebration will culminate on September 27, 2024, with a celebratory concert at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, where Julien’s accomplishments will be formally honoured.

Julien Alfred has etched her name in history as a trailblazer for Saint Lucia and CARICOM. Her success at the Paris Olympics stands as a powerful reminder that athletes from small island nations can make a significant global impact.

The Government of Saint Lucia encourages all Saint Lucians to participate in the official homecoming celebrations honouring Julien’s extraordinary achievements.