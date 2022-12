The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

A Parkinson Memorial Secondary Student is receiving medical attention following a stabbing incident which occurred today, December 2.

Around 8:10 am, lawmen received a report of an altercation between two 16-year-old male students. One of the students received injuries to his left arm, side and back.

He was transported to the hospital for medical attention.

Investigations are ongoing.

NewsAmericasNow.com