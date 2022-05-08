Park Closure Continues Due To Water Shortage – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Pigeon Island National Landmark remains CLOSED to the public today Sunday

8th May 2022.

The Management and Staff of the Saint Lucia National Trust and the Pigeon Island National Landmark, regret to inform the public that as a result of a critical water shortage being experienced at the Landmark due to ongoing works by WASCO, we must continue to keep the Pigeon Island National Landmark closed to the public today, Sunday 8th May 2022.

We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused and look forward to welcoming you

back to the Pigeon Island National Landmark as soon as the water situation is

resolved.

Source: Saint Lucia National Trust

