Parham woman found dead in yard died of heart disease, post mortem finds, while Corn Alley body is Browne’s Avenue man

The Parham woman whose lifeless body was found in her yard on Monday, September 19, died of a heart-related ailment, a post-mortem exam has determined.

An examination was conducted on the body of 53-year-old Clementine McDowell Hogg by Government Pathologist Dr. Petra Miller-Nanton on November 30.

At the conclusion, a medical certificate was issued, giving the cause of death as cardiac failure due to hypertensive heart disease.

The woman died in her yard while she was hanging laundry.

Reports say that neighbours became concerned after not seeing her for several hours and decided to check on her at about 1 p.m.

It was at this time that the grim discovery was made.

Meanwhile, the body of the man found lying on the steps of Jackie’s Beauty Salon, on South Street and Corn Alley, has been identified.

A family member from Bethesda identified the body to the Police as Glenford Hamlet of Browne’s Avenue; he reportedly was in his 60s.

Hamlet’s body was discovered, lying on its back on the salon’s steps, sometime after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30.

Reports say he had been in that position for about an hour before persons realized that he had not moved.

The Emergency Medical Service (EMS) was summoned to the scene and he was checked for signs of life; but the technicians were unable to locate a pulse.

Hamlet had no known medical history; but, as there were no physical marks of violence on his body, the Police do not suspect foul play.

Dr. Charles-Burton pronounced Hamlet dead at about 12:19 p.m. and the body was removed to Straffies Funeral Home for storage.

A post-mortem examination will have to be conducted to determine the exact cause of his death.

