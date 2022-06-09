Parents Urged To Send Children Who Sat CPEA Back To School – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Chief Education Officer Dr. Fiona Philip-Mayer has appealed to parents of children who recently completed the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA), to send the youngsters back to school.

“This is where they belong. This is where they should be and until such time as we close for the academic year. We would want to have all of our children at school regardless of the fact that CPEA has ended – there is instruction to be covered,” Philip-Mayer stated.

The Chief Education Officer spoke against the backdrop of reports that some parents have kept their children at home since the regional exam.

But Philip-Mayers observed that the Grade Six students have lost ‘so much’ instructional time, so now is the time to determine how best to support them.

– Advertisement –

“There is learning loss and so our teachers are geared towards ensuring that even after CPEA is done that our students are at school because there’s so much work to be covered. So dear parents, please do not leave them at home. Please do not say that you are waiting on the results to be there. They will be here mid-June around the 13th of June if all goes well. But for us it is important that our students remain at school because this is where we can ensure that whatever learning loss has happened that they will continue to get the support from our teachers,” the senior Education Official stated.

“Similarly we appreciate that the social ills are alive and well and we know that idle minds and hands – we don’t want to even think of possibilities,” Philip-Mayer said.

In this regard, she called on the parents not to let children become idle.

Headline photo: Internet stock image

– Advertisement –