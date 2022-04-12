Parent Beats Up Security Guard At Jamaica Primary School – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Monday, the parent of a student attending a primary school in Jamaica beat up a security guard at the Corinaldi Primary School in St James, local reports say.

According to Jamaica Observer, the parent inflicted several blows with a baton resulting in the guard being hospitalised.

The online publication reported that the man’s medical condition was unknown.

Reports indicate that about 4:15 pm, there was a disagreement between the security officer and the parent.

Apparently, the parent had made his way onto the school compound to retrieve his child.

But when the security official tried to prevent the man from going any further in accord with the school’s security policy of having students picked up at the gate, an altercation ensued.

A present member of the Parent Teachers Association (PTA) said that the security official, baton in hand, was escorting the parent back to the gate when the man relieved him of the object and attacked him.

Jamaica Observer reported that following the incident, several parents who were outside the gate called on the staff members to open the gate to pay the assailant back in kind for what he had done to the security officer.

However, the publication said the police were quickly on the scene and removed the parent.

