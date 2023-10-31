‘Pappyshow!’ – Chastanet Criticises Government Over The State Of The Millennium Highway – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has taken the Philip J. Pierre administration to task over the poor state of the Millennium Highway.

“What they are doing now is an insult to Saint Lucians. It’s a pappyshow and they are treating us like we are a pappyshow,” the United Workers Party (UWP) leader declared.

The former Prime Minister spoke Monday during the radio call-in programme, Newsspin.

“It is time that we demand respect from this government,” Chastanet told programme Host Timothy Poleon.

He declared that the road conditions in Saint Lucia are probably the worst ever, damaging vehicles.

Chastanet said that the most distressing was the state of the Millennium Highway.

He noted that many people were heading towards the West or East Coast for Jounen Kweyol on Sunday and would have used that route.

Chastanet stated that the patch of the Millennium Highway where the landfill was dangerous.

“It is unbelievable that after working for three years on this road that’s what the state is,” the opposition leader asserted.

But he said even worse is the roundabout area coming down from the Morne.

“The state of the road is just unbelievable that today, in 2023, that would be the condition of our road,” Chastanet lamented.

In addition, he noted that there has yet to be a response from the government.

“Where is the Minister of Infrastructure? Where is the Prime Minister? Where are the persons who are District Representatives for those areas? Joachim Henry, (Ernest)Hilaire? Where are their voices?” Chastanet asked.

He also explained that the West Coast Road was in deplorable condition.

“We are now approaching the winter season where a lot of taxi drivers and a lot of vendors on that West Coast road depend on the cruise ship passe ngers coming down on what they call the land and sea tour,” the former Tourism Minister observed.

He said he did not know which taxi driver would want to bring any tourist on the road given its current condition.

The opposition leader said he intends to write an open letter to Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre and Infrastructure Minister Stephenson King.

