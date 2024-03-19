Pandemic Treaty Deal Enters Final Round Of Negotiations – St. Lucia Times

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), appealed Monday to the international community, emphasizing the opportunity for global solidarity in the fight against pandemics by signing the so-called Pandemic Treaty.

“We cannot forget the trauma of the COVID-19 pandemic and the painful lessons it taught all of us,” said Tedros.

He urged Member States not to forget “the seven million people” at least who died during the coronavirus emergency.

Countries gathered at World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva have begun a nine-day negotiating marathon toward finalizing a draft agreement.

Tedros told delegations that the treaty’s potential benefit was of the utmost importance, “cannot be measured, and will endure for generations.”

However, media reports have indicated potential obstacles to a deal.

They include concerns among low—and middle-income countries that they may not get sufficient compensation for working with drug manufacturers.

The countries also fear they might not receive enough technical know-how to make medicines themselves.

The pandemic treaty hopes to address inequity and many other problems identified during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The authors expect the document will prepare the world better for the next pandemic.

On 7 March, WHO sent member states a draft text.

That text is the subject of one more negotiation that started on Monday.

The final draft will be submitted to the World Health Assembly, the annual gathering of WHO member states, for approval in late May.