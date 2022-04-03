Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan calls for early election after no-confidence vote dismissed

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN)Imran Khan survived an attempt to oust him as Pakistan’s prime minister on Sunday, after a no-confidence vote was blocked in parliament by the deputy speaker.

Khan, who is facing the toughest challenge of his political career, requested the country’s president dissolve Parliament and called on the nation to prepare for a fresh election.

Khan had been set to lose the no-confidence motion, which was backed by an alliance of politicians — including more than a dozen defectors from Khan’s own political party. But in a dramatic reprieve for the embattled leader, the vote was blocked as “unconstitutional” by the deputy speaker.

For months, Khan has been battling depleting foreign exchange reserves and double digit inflation, with the cost of basic necessities such as food and fuel skyrocketing.

Following the vote, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Khan will now continue with his responsibilities under Article 224 of the country’s constitution. But with no real precedent for Sunday’s chain of events, it remains somewhat unclear as to what happens next.

