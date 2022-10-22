PAHO Director Urges Partnerships In Health, Says Disease Knows No Borders – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Carissa F. Etienne, asserting that disease knows no borders, has called for partnerships in health amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Disease knows no borders. So, as we turn to the task of rebuilding from this pandemic, we must do more to improve the health of our people by working in partnership and building equity as a core value,” a PAHO release quoted Etienne as saying.

She spoke at the fourth edition of Cuba Salud 2022, an international health convention that ended on Friday in Havana.

According to the PAHO release, Etienne noted that the COVID-19 pandemic further set back limited and uneven progress in implementing the 2030 Agenda.

She said that the world, including the Region of the Americas, is not on track to meet the Sustainable Development Goals, including SDG 3 on health and wellness.

Dr. Etienne said it was vital to place equity at the center of government agendas to build back better and fairer.

She also spoke of the need to help groups in situations of vulnerability “attain optimal physical, mental, and spiritual health and well-being,” leaving no one behind regarding receiving care.

Among the health consequences of the pandemic, the PAHO Director mentioned the sharp decline in routine vaccination rates over the past two years, increasing the risk of polio, measles, and other disease outbreaks in the region.

