P.S Explains 6 % Service Charge Suspension On Imported Price Controlled Goods – St. Lucia Times News

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives, and Consumer Affairs has been explaining the 6 % service charge suspension on imported price-controlled goods will work.

Sophia M. Alfay-Henry, in a statement Friday, said the short-term would apply to goods imported from June 01 to August 31, 2022.

Alfay-Henry observed that goods already imported and either in Warehouses or on retailers’ shelves have been priced using the 6% service charge.

And she disclosed that these prices would remain until goods were exhausted.

The Ministry official’s complete statement appears below:

