Owner Accepts Responsibility, Foots Medical Bills After Vieux Fort Dog Attack – St. Lucia Times News

The owner of a pit bull and two mongrels involved in an attack on a 69-year- old man at Grace, Vieux Fort, Friday says he was not at home when the incident occurred and accepted responsibility.

As a result, Darrel Jn Pierre disclosed that he has so far paid the victim’s medical bills and plans to compensate him.

According to reports, the two mongrels on the loose attacked the 69-year-old passerby, at which point the pit bull joined in after breaking free from its tether in its owner’s unfenced yard.

“I accept responsibility,” the dogs’ owner told St Lucia Times.

He said on the same day of the dog attack he boarded the ambulance to accompany the victim to the hospital.

“The same day, I went on the ambulance with him. I paid for the X-Rays and some of the medical bills, and then I said I would have to go and see his daughter. So I went to see him yesterday,” Jn Pierre stated.

“I asked him if he needs anything, fruits or so. He tell me just check with his daughter,” he explained.

Jn Pierre revealed that from the time the pit bull was a pup, he has always kept it tethered in his unfenced yard, except when taking the animal for a walk.

He asserted that had that not been the case, there would have been other incidents involving attacks by the animal.

However, he revealed that the two mongrels that he also owns are on the loose but have never attacked anyone.

“Those two mongrels drop there not now – those dogs not biting. Everybody passing, those dogs there from small. They never biting anybody,” Jn Pierre told St Lucia Times.

While away from home, he said someone called him to indicate that the pit bull had broken loose and bit a passerby.

Jn Pierre recalled that he rushed to his residence where others had intervened to halt the attack.

“My dog was never on the loose. My dog was well tied,” the Vieux Fort resident asserted in relation to the pit bull.

In the aftermath of the attack, Jn Pierre said he planned to put down the animal, but others were dissuading him.

He said he had spent a lot of money on the animal but would not hesitate to get rid of it.

Headline photo: Internet stock image

