Over One Tonne Of Cocaine Seized In Martinique – Six People Arrested

Local reports say that six people were under arrest in neighbouring Martinique after law enforcement officials discovered over one tonne of cocaine on a boat.

According to Martinique 1 Ere, Customs Officers found the drugs on the vessel in the town of Le Marin Tuesday as the suspects were transferring the illegal cargo to another boat.

The publication reported that law enforcement officers arrested six individuals who are nationals of Bulgaria, Latvia, Estonia, and Croatia.

They are currently in custody at the Ducos prison while the authorities have seized the drugs and the two vessels involved in the illegal trade.

