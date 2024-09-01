Over €170 M In Cocaine Seized Near Illegal Airstrip In Guyana

A joint operation involving special forces soldiers and Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) officers seized 4.4 tonnes of suspected cocaine in Guyana on Saturday.

The drugs have an estimated street value of one hundred and seventy-six million Euros (€176,000,000).

Local media reported it might be the biggest-ever drug bust in Guyana’s history.

A CANU release said its joint operation with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Special Forces Unit discovered an illegal airstrip in the Region One area.

The release disclosed that a search of the surrounding area led to the discovery of the cocaine.

According to CANU, intelligence regarding illegal flights into Guyana and information shared with the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and other international partners drove the anti-narcotics operation.

The organisation said after samples were taken, the drugs were destroyed.

CANU said it has been leading Guyana’s anti-narcotics efforts, resulting in previous seizures of aircraft and semi-submersibles and the arrests of high-profile drug traffickers.