Over 500 Single Mothers Get Hampers, Grocery Vouchers From Cabot Cares – St. Lucia Times News

Press Release:– Cabot Cares, the community development initiative of Cabot Saint Lucia, is making a huge difference in the lives of hundreds of single mothers this holiday season. The company has been distributing food packages and vouchers to these single families across the country.

Cabot Cares is being true to its mission of positively impacting the lives of Women and Youth in the country.

Over five hundred single mothers and their families across the country are the recipients of food hampers and supermarket grocery vouchers.

The hampers were distributed by members of Cabot Saint Lucia and the Cares advisory board for families in the Southern, Northern and Castries communities.

Debra Tobierre a member Cabot Cares Advisory Committee is a businesswoman based in the South and is responsible for distributing over 200 of these hampers to communities in Micoud, Vieux-Fort and Laborie.

“I am based in the South and I am very pleased that Cabot Cares has considered the Southern region for this relief effort even though we are very far from the base of their development in Cap Estate. I am proud to be part of the effort at this difficult time to help these mothers and their families have groceries and vouchers delivered to them”

Anya Edwin another Cabot Cares Advisory Committee Member co-ordinated the distribution of food items and grocery items to wider Castries area including LA Clery, Bisee, Ciceron, Marchand and several others .

“I am a product of the George Charles Boulevard and I know first-hand the hardship that single moms face in this community. It gives me immense satisfaction to be part of the initiative at Cabot Cares, where today I can give back to my community and the wider Castries Area in the spirit of goodwill and care this holiday season”

VP of HR at Cabot, Gale Jn Baptiste noted: “This substantial contribution is a continuation of Cabot’s efforts in assisting and enhancing local communities in keeping with the theme DEVELOPING COMMUNITIES TOGETHER.”

The single mothers who benefitted from the Cabot Cares food packages did not expect such assistance as this was not officially announced and expressed their deep appreciation for the act of kindness noting that this will go a long way in helping them to prepare a warm meal for the Season.

The success of this effort would not have been possible without the involvement of several partners who assisted with the planning, logistics and distribution including the Cabot Team, The NSDC, The team at Tru Value Hardware and the many community organizers who all came together when needed most.

At a time when many of our single mothers are vulnerable and facing unprecedented financial challenges due to the pandemic, Cabot Cares steps in just in time to make the holiday season happier and merrier for many of them.

