Over 500 Kilos Of Cannabis Seized In French Navy Operation Off Martinique – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A French Navy operation off Martinique resulted in the seizure of some 560 kilos of cannabis and the arrest of seven Venezuelans on Thursday.

According to the Forces Armées aux Antilles Facebook page, the surveillance vessel the Germinal spotted a go-fast boat with no flag and no lights on in the sea West of Martinique.

The navy intercepted the suspicious boat, with seven Venezuelan nationals on board.

But according to the Forces Armées aux Antilles, the occupants threw nine bales, later recovered and found to be cannabis, into the sea before stopping their vessel.

– Advertisement –

Investigators took the Venezuelans into custody and brought them before the court on Friday, where they were remanded in custody, and the matter was adjourned to June 13.

Headline photo from Forces Armées aux Antilles Facebook page.

– Advertisement –