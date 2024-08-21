Over $240,000 For Seeds For Justice Initiative

On August 19, Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre, on behalf of the Government of Saint Lucia donated over $240,000 from the Citizenship by Investment Program (CIP) to the UBUNTU Movement.

This funding supports the “Seeds for Justice: Peace and Economic Prosperity” initiative, a project dedicated to addressing the root causes of violence in vulnerable communities.

The government’s backing of this initiative underscores its resolve to work alongside non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to foster safer, more resilient neighborhoods.

The “Seeds for Justice” project, spearheaded by the UBUNTU Movement, is a joint venture with Citizens for Peace and Prosperity, Rise Saint Lucia, Safe Spaces, and the Collective 100-Hours Volunteer Champion.

The project has been actively working to bring about positive change in Bruceville (Shanty Town), Westhall, and Martin Luther King St., Vieux-Fort.

Since 2023, the initiative has made strides, including uniting mothers who have lost children to gun violence and initiating truce talks among rival gangs.

These efforts supplement government-led interventions by providing a community-driven conflict resolution and healing approach.

With the Government of Saint Lucia’s financial support and the Prime Minister’s endorsement, the “Seeds for Justice” project has advanced to a new phase called “Olive Branch.”

This phase aims to further the UBUNTU Movement’s impact by launching youth leadership and childcare programs, exploring economic empowerment opportunities, and organizing a peace concert.

Additionally, the SEEDS project includes an integral partnership with other NGOs such as New Leaf, the police, and the private and public sectors.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister