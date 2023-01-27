Over 200 children get first-time access to nursery education through FFTP

Black Immigrant Daily News

Students benefitting from the school feeding programme by FFTP Guyana

A total of 240 students were able to access nursery education for the first-time, through a programme rolled out by the Food for the Poor (FFTP) Guyana chapter.

The beneficiaries hailed from eight communities in Region One (Barima-Waini).

“We provided nursery school access to eight communities in Mabaruma, sub-district, Region One. We provided furniture and teaching aids, to establish the nursery departments. Two hundred and forty students started nursery schools for the first time in these communities during 2022,” FFTP Guyana’s Chief Executive Officer Kent Vincent told this publication.

In addition, the organisation in 2022 expanded its school feeding programme to six additional schools, bringing the total to ten schools across Guyana, four of which are in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and the remaining in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

“Over 800 students are benefitting from our school feeding programme at the moment.” Vincent noted.

Additionally, FFTP Guyana has provided clean energy solutions to the Kurupukari Primary school in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

“We installed solar panels on the school there to facilitate integration of information technology and assist with the learning process for students there. a system was also installed at the teachers’ living quarters to provide electricity for the two teachers who are there,” Vincent shared.

The Florida-based non-profit organisation began working in Guyana in 1991, delivering food and other basic items. Since then, FFTP has expanded its services to meet the growing needs of the country’s disadvantaged residents.

