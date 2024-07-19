Over 12,000 Rounds Of Ammunition Seized From April To June

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) seized 12 319 rounds of ammunition and twenty-one illegal firearms between April and June 2024.

The RSLPF official Facebook page described the seizures as ‘impressive.’

In April, officers recovered nine firearms and 117 rounds of ammunition, four firearms and thirty-four rounds of ammo in May, and in June, eight firearms and 12 168 rounds of ammunition.

The disclosure came amid a surge in homicides, mainly involving guns.

So far in 2024, Saint Lucia has recorded forty-three homicides, the latest occurring at Barre Denis, in which 31-year-old Kerdel Amedee succumbed to multiple gunshot injuries on Sunday, July 14.

A ‘person of interest’ was in custody assisting the police probe into the fatal shooting.

According to the police, they laid no homicide-related charges in April, solved three cases, and charged two individuals in May. They solved three cases and charged three individuals in June.

Despite the seizures of illegal firearms and ammunition, social media users have complained bitterly about the granting of bail to individuals police charged with the offenses.

According to critics on social media, bail amounts to a slap on the wrist in an environment where gun crime has become a serious national concern.