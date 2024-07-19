Over 12,000 Rounds Of Ammunition Seized From April To June

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) seized 12 319 rounds of ammunition and twenty-one illegal firearms between April and June 2024.
The RSLPF official Facebook page described the seizures as ‘impressive.’
In April, officers recovered nine firearms and 117 rounds of ammunition, four firearms and thirty-four rounds of ammo in May, and in June, eight firearms and 12 168 rounds of ammunition.
The disclosure came amid a surge in homicides, mainly involving guns.
So far in 2024, Saint Lucia has recorded forty-three homicides, the latest occurring at Barre Denis, in which 31-year-old Kerdel Amedee succumbed to multiple gunshot injuries on Sunday, July 14.
A ‘person of interest’ was in custody assisting the police probe into the fatal shooting.
According to the police, they laid no homicide-related charges in April, solved three cases, and charged two individuals in May. They solved three cases and charged three individuals in June.
Despite the seizures of illegal firearms and ammunition, social media users have complained bitterly about the granting of bail to individuals police charged with the offenses.
According to critics on social media, bail amounts to a slap on the wrist in an environment where gun crime has become a serious national concern.
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.