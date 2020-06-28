Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In The Caribbean

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. June 29, 2020: Over 1,000 new coronavirus cases were reported across the Caribbean Sunday, along with 11 new deaths.

The exact total as tallied by News Americas was 1,010 among 8 Caribbean countries.

Ahead of its July 1st international reopening, the Dominican Republic reported another 754 new cases and 8 new deaths. The country’s total confirmed cases past 31,000 to reach 31,373 while its death tally up ticked to 726.

Puerto Rico saw 123 new cases Sunday to see its total cases jump to 7,189 as it’s death tally up ticked by 1 to 153.

Suriname saw a big spike in new cases proving it is among the region’s new hotspots. It reported 57 new cases Sunday to reach 490 in total confirmed cases to date.

Haiti added another 55 new cases to reach 5,777 in total as its death toll up ticked by two to 100. But Reuters reports that “given the reluctance of many Haitians to go for treatment, many believe the toll from COVID 19 is far higher than the 100 deaths officially registered to date.”

The Turks & Caicos, which is set to reopen to tourists on July 22nd, saw its biggest spike in weeks on Sunday, as it reported 12 new cases.

Antigua & Barbuda, which opened its doors back to international travelers on June 1st, reported 4 more new cases to take its tally to 69 to date.

Jamaica, which reopened its international borders to tourists on June 15h, also reported four more new cases to take its confirmed case load to 690.

Saint Martin reported one new case ahead of its July 1st international reopening.

