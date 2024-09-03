Over 100 Illegal Caribbean Migrants At Sea Repatriated

The Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos’s crew returned 109 illegal migrants to authorities at San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic on Wednesday..The repatriation followed two separate interdictions of irregular, unlawful maritime migration voyages in Mona Passage waters near Puerto Rico.

Dominican Republic Navy authorities received custody of the migrants.

According to a U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Juan Facebook post, the first interdiction occurred Monday afternoon after a Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew sighted a 20-foot makeshift vessel northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

Following the interdiction, the crew of cutter Joseph Tezanos embarked 12 migrants, 11 of whom claimed to be Dominican Republic nationals, while one other claimed to be Haitian,” the Facebook post stated.

The second interdiction also occurred Monday afternoon, after a Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew sighted a 30-foot makeshift vessel northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

After the interdiction, the crew of cutter Joseph Tezanos successfully embarked 98 migrants, 28 of whom identified themselves as citizens of the Dominican Republic and 70 as Haitians.

The U.S. Coast Guard has reiterated warnings to individuals considering taking part in such voyages that their lives are at risk.

It also warned that migrants and those captured ashore will not be permitted to remain in the United States or any of its territories.