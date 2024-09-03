Over 100 Illegal Caribbean Migrants At Sea Repatriated

The Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos’s crew returned 109 illegal migrants to authorities at San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic on Wednesday..The repatriation followed two separate interdictions of irregular, unlawful maritime migration voyages in Mona Passage waters near Puerto Rico.
Dominican Republic Navy authorities received custody of the migrants.
According to a U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Juan Facebook post, the first interdiction occurred Monday afternoon after a Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew sighted a 20-foot makeshift vessel northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.
Following the interdiction, the crew of cutter Joseph Tezanos embarked 12 migrants, 11 of whom claimed to be Dominican Republic nationals, while one other claimed to be Haitian,” the Facebook post stated.
The second interdiction also occurred Monday afternoon, after a Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew sighted a 30-foot makeshift vessel northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.
After the interdiction, the crew of cutter Joseph Tezanos successfully embarked 98 migrants, 28 of whom identified themselves as citizens of the Dominican Republic and 70 as Haitians.
The U.S. Coast Guard has reiterated warnings to individuals considering taking part in such voyages that their lives are at risk.
It also warned that migrants and those captured ashore will not be permitted to remain in the United States or any of its territories.
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.