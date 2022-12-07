Outstanding statements from police, father of accused holding up trial Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Two outstanding statements that are holding up the burglary trial of a Lawrence Tavern man are still not forthcoming even after two missed deadlines for them to be presented in the St Andrew Parish Court.

Parish Court Judge Lori-Ann Montague Cole had ordered that two statements, one from the officer who arrested the accused man Orane Dacres, and one from the accused man’s father be brought to court on November 16.

However, that date came and went and the statements were not forthcoming. The matter again came up for mention on December 5, 2022 when again it was revealed that the statements were not done.

The court was given no explanation, as the investigating officer was not at the latest hearing of the matter. As a result, the case had to be rescheduled for 23 January when Dacres, who has been in custody since July, will be brought back to court.

Dacres, 28, along with another man, is accused of breaking into a house in his community in July of this year and taking a cell phone, tablet and a laptop.

It is alleged that his father turned over a cellular phone to the complainant, which was later identified as one of the items taken from her home.

That aspect of the accusation was questioned by Dacres’s attorney Cecile Griffiths-Ashton and the judge ordered that the police collect a statement from the father.

His co-accomplice –20-year-old Tejay Beckford, also of Lawrence Tavern, St Andrew — was also arrested but he pleaded guilty on August 12.

