Outrage In Babonneau Community After Attack On Woman In Her Nineties – St. Lucia Times News

A community in Babonneau has expressed outrage after a lone male intruder armed with a knife attacked a woman in her nineties who lives alone.

Police are investigating the incident at the woman’s home on Christmas Day.

“We must show more care and regard for our elderly. We must have zero tolerance for this kind of thing,” an individual familiar with the incident told St Lucia Times.

According to reports, the assailant entered the woman’s home and demanded cash while threatening to harm her.

The reports indicate that he roughed her up, causing bruises to her face and back before eventually leaving empty-handed in response to the woman’s pleadings to spare her life.

Residents of the community said the police found the assailant’s knife at the scene afterward.

And as word of the attack spread, reports are that some angry young men from the area went looking for a suspect to mete out some community justice.

But their efforts were unsuccessful.

Headline photo: Internet stock image

