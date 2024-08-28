Outgoing Commissioner Mum On Accepting A Contract Renewal

With her current contract as Police Commissioner ending within days, Crusita Pelius-Descartes has declined comment on whether she would accept a contract renewal if offered.

“As it relates to your other question as to whether if asked to stay on, I wish not to comment about this right now,” were her words.

The Police Commissioner’s one-year tenure as Saint Lucia’s first female top cop will end on Saturday.

As Descartes-Pelius readies to take off, she has expressed confidence in her achievements and the strides the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) made under her leadership.

She was also confident that she was leaving the force in a stronger position than when she first assumed the role.

“When I returned to the helm of the organisation, part of my mandate was to provide training for senior officers and to cultivate strong leadership for the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force,” Descartes-Pelius said.

“I think I’ve said before that I would like to make leaders out of the men and women that I have served, and I have gotten to do that,” she declared.

The Police Chief emphasised the importance of ongoing training and collaboration.She highlighted various initiatives, including sending officers to Jamaica for advanced training and working to bridge regional gaps in policing capacity.

“We have had officers going to Jamaica, and of course we in the region, we look at the gaps in the region and see what we could do to build capacity,” she explained.

Descartes-Pelius disclosed that the collaboration included cooperation with Martinique Gendarmerie and introducing a K-9 dog.

As she prepares to exit, she remains confident in the RSLPF she will leave behind and hopes that the training and measures she put in place will continue.