Out-Of-Control Vehicle Ends Up In Rodney Bay Marina – St. Lucia Times News

An out-of-control vehicle veered off the road, damaged fencing, and plunged into the IGY Rodney Bay Marina in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Gros Islet fire station emergency responders said the incident occurred about 12:10 am.

When they arrived, the emergency personnel said the two occupants of the vehicle involved in the accident had already exited and were aboard a police van.

According to information, they did not appear to have sustained severe injuries and declined medical assistance.

