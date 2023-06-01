‘Our Work Does Not End Here’ – Chastanet Declares Democracy Walk A Success – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has declared Tuesday’s Walk for Democracy a success and has expressed gratitude to those who supported the event.

“As we reflect on the success of the Walk for Democracy, let us remember that our work does not end here,” the former Prime Minister wrote on Facebook.

“The journey towards a more inclusive and participatory democracy continues, and we will need your continued support and involvement in the days ahead,” the United Workers Party (UWP) leader explained.

He told supporters of the walk that their unwavering commitment to the cause significantly impacted, reaffirming his belief in the power of collective action.

“Your participation in the walk has sent a strong message that democracy matters, and together, we stand united in defending its principles,” Chastanet declared.

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre said Tuesday’s walk was an attempt by the opposition to seek relevance.

And Pierre’s Deputy, Dr. Ernest Hilaire, told reporters that the opposition activity, which culminated outside parliament, displayed democracy at work.

Parliament recently suspended Chastanet, but he returned to the Chamber on Tuesday after taking legal action.

He led the supporters from the Vigie Playing field to the Parliament building during the ‘Walk for Democracy’.

