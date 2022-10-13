Our Saint Lucia Campaign Launched – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority has launched a campaign celebrating Saint Lucian enterprise and creativity and encouraging greater ownership of the opportunities that a new policy direction in tourism will offer.

The campaign also calls for dedicated commitment making Saint Lucia the best place to live and work.

The new multimedia campaign from the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority is themed “OUR SAINT LUCIA”.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority Lorine Charles-St. Jules says the OUR SAINT LUCIA campaign seeks to not only celebrate the strides made in making Saint Lucia a much sought-after destination.

It actively encourages citizens to seize on the opportunities being created through a new policy direction for Tourism.

The OUR SAINT LUCIA campaign highlights organic success stories which can serve as inspiration for the involvement of a new generation in the tourism sector.

The SLTA campaign also addresses key social issues that impact the quality of life in Saint Lucia. For example, OUR SAINT LUCIA urges conversations on tackling social issues such as peer pressure and crime.

The campaign is reaching out to youth, urging their involvement in finding solutions to social issues but also in taking ownership of Saint Lucia’s heritage, both natural and cultural.

OUR SAINT LUCIA celebrates industry and the creativity that gives the island’s its uniqueness and appeal.

The OUR SAINT LUCIA outreach is the first phase of a broader public awareness campaign aligned to the government’s new policy direction that seeks to ensure St. Lucians enjoy a greater share of the benefits of the travel and hospitality industry.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

