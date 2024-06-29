Organiser Says No Politics In Marchand Anti-Violence Event

Marchand resident Shervon James, the main organiser of Sunday’s planned anti-crime event in the community, is concerned that some people say there’s a political motive behind the activity.

However, the owner of the Royal Oak Restaurant and Sports Bar has declared that there’s no politics involved in the event, dubbed a Stop the Violence Fun Walk.

“My main goal is assisting the youth,” James told St. Lucia Times.

He declared that young people are getting out of hand, recalling that earlier this month, there was a double homicide in the community.

James emphasized the community’s role in addressing these issues, stating that nothing would change if everyone simply relied on the Prime Minister.

“So somebody has to step up to help address the crime problem in the community. If we give the youth something constructive to do, there could be a change,” the Marchand businessman told St. Lucia Times.

James lamented that the fear of crime was negatively impacting community businesses.

“I am the only person that has a restaurant. It is affecting me badly. My customers don’t want to come to Marchand anymore. No matter what I tell them, I have to find a way to take food to them, or they are not coming,” he explained.

James revealed that he had partnered with owners of other small businesses to organise Sunday’s anti-crime march.

Participants plan to carry placards and wear tee shirts with the slogan ‘Stop the Violence.’

The march will proceed to the Marchand field, where there will be soccer, cricket, and fun games, including lime and spoon races involving the youth.

“We are trying out something, and our focus now is on the youth. We are getting the youth to do something and get them off the streets,” James observed.

The Marchand businessman has already implemented a programme to provide meals to people in need every Sunday, although some sponsors did not come forward as expected.

James, a Youth and Sports Officer, also discussed plans with coaches and sponsors to provide thirty young people with training, clothing, and gear for on-field sports sessions every Saturday.

He expected the sessions to start when school closes.

“They go on the field for about 8 am. By 4:00 pm, I bring them back home. By that time, they’re tired. They’ll talk about what happened and think about going and rest,” James told St. Lucia Times.

The anti-crime march begins at 9:00 am.