Opposition proposes Israel Khan for President

Israel Khan, SC. –

The Opposition is proposing criminal defence attorney Israel Khan, SC, as its nominee to be the seventh president of Trinidad and Tobago.

Khan has been in practice for 43 years and is the current president of the Criminal Bar Association.

In a statement, the Opposition said it had objected to the Government’s nominee, Senate President Christine Kangaloo, on the basis that she is a sitting PNM politician.

The UNC claims that “serious issues would arise about apparent bias in decision-making.”

“Given Mr Khan’s fiercely independent track record, significant experience within the legal fraternity as well as his dynamic contributions to our national development, we are of the view that he is a suitable candidate for this distinguished office,” the statement said.

In a brief telephone interview, Khan said: “I am willing to serve my country and I have consented to be nominated.” He declined further comment.

On Friday, PM Dr Rowley disclosed Kangaloo was the government choice to be the next president of the country after the current President Paula-Mae Weekes demits office after serving one-term later this month.

The Opposition intends to formally inform the Prime Minister of its choice of candidate on Monday.

