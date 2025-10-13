St Vincent and the Grenadines now one of the fastest growing tourism destinations Ackeem Auguste signs with MI Emirates ahead of 2025 ILT20 Season Shyne to deliver keynote at Island Music Conference 2026 OECS seen as key to unlocking regional cannabis industry School sports are underway, but plenty of room for improvement Seajays surge to victory as national swim champs
OPINION: A possible change of direction

13 October 2025
I write as Cricket West Indies (CWI) is facing the worst financial crisis ever while the West Indies is showing glimpses of fight in India. I think I am reflecting a majority feeling among Caribbean cricket lovers that CWI’s executive may be overloading the responsibility of former West Indies player Daren Sammy with the responsibility of coaching all three formats as the results indicate simply by itself. I do feel that it's really unfair to Coach Sammy and any other coach with such a responsibility to achieve the success CWI is hoping to achieve without having the necessary resources.

