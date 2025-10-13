OPINION: A possible change of direction

I write as Cricket West Indies (CWI) is facing the worst financial crisis ever while the West Indies is showing glimpses of fight in India. I think I am reflecting a majority feeling among Caribbean cricket lovers that CWI’s executive may be overloading the responsibility of former West Indies player Daren Sammy with the responsibility of coaching all three formats as the results indicate simply by itself. I do feel that it's really unfair to Coach Sammy and any other coach with such a responsibility to achieve the success CWI is hoping to achieve without having the necessary resources.